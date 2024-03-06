Ukraine rages over Russian ballerina`s tour due to political tensions

(MENAFN) In a diplomatic row fueled by political tensions, Ukraine has issued a formal demand for the cancellation of upcoming performances by renowned Russian ballerina Svetlana Zakharova at the Seoul Arts Center in South Korea. The Ukrainian embassy has expressed strong objections to the ballet shows, collaborating with the French fashion house Chanel, scheduled for April.



Born in Lutsk, Ukraine, Zakharova is a Russian citizen and a member of the prestigious Bolshoi Theatre, triggering controversy amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



The performances, initially premiered at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow in 2019, have come under scrutiny as Ukrainian diplomats argue that allowing Zakharova to perform would signify the "legitimization of Russian unjustified aggression" and undermine the suffering of the Ukrainian people. The embassy issued a statement urging international partners to suspend cultural cooperation with what they label as the "criminal Russian regime" and its cultural representatives.



The objection raised by Ukrainian officials extends beyond geopolitical concerns to include allegations that the Bolshoi Theatre is led by a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Famed conductor Valery Gergiev, who heads both the Bolshoi and the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, is among several Russian artists blacklisted in Ukraine due to their political views and support for the Russian government.



The escalating dispute over cultural events involving Russian artists reflects the broader geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia, adding a cultural dimension to the ongoing conflict. The article delves into the complexities surrounding the demand for the cancellation of Zakharova's performances, exploring the intersection of politics and art in the context of strained international relations.



