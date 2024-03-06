Azerbaijan's Minister Of Energy Meets With His Kazakh Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of his trip to Kazakhstan, Minister of Energy Parviz
Shahbazov met Tuesday with his Kazakh counterpart Almassadam
Satkaliyev, Azernews reports.
The sides underscored that energy cooperation plays a special
role in the development of relations between the two countries.
They stressed that in addition to the hydrocarbon sector, expanding
energy relations, particularly in renewable energy, stands out as a
key priority for the Intergovernmental Commission.
The ministers praised the cooperation between SOCAR and NC
KazMunayGas in advancing the multi-directional transit of Kazakh
oil through Azerbaijan. They highlighted the implementation of the
agreement to annually transport 1.5 million tons of oil via the
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (BTC), emphasizing the gradual
increase in supply volume as a significant step forward.
During the meeting, the two also reviewed the progress of the
agreement reached at the tripartite meeting between Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan with respect to the export of
electricity from Central Asia to Azerbaijan and onward to
Europe.
Discussions also encompassed the measures to start the process
of feasibility study of the project connecting the energy systems
of the Caucasus region and Central Asia via a submarine cable.
They also exchanged views on the preparation of the draft
agreement on strategic partnership in the energy sector between the
ministries of energy of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.
MENAFN06032024000195011045ID1107942165
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.