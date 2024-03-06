George Galloway's not considered threat to democracy, merely to elite hypocrites ruling UK

(MENAFN) The recent by-election in Rochdale, where George Galloway secured an astounding and comprehensive victory, has brought to the forefront the simmering political divisions within Western democracies, particularly concerning the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The heated exchange of insults between Galloway and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted the challenges of rational debate on Gaza in nations where both major political parties staunchly support America's pro-Israel foreign policy.



Galloway, a charismatic and controversial political figure, secured over 40% of the votes cast, winning the seat in a traditionally Labour-held constituency. His triumph, labeled a "thumping victory," not only defied expectations but also underscored the dissatisfaction with the major political parties. Galloway, known for his outspoken opposition to Tony Blair and George Bush's Iraq war and his steadfast defense of the Palestinian cause, took the opportunity to criticize both major parties, describing Keir Starmer and Sunak as "two cheeks of the same backside" that he had just "spanked."



The by-election outcome prompts a reflection on the state of democracy, the influence of woke ideologies, and the challenges of engaging in rational discourse on historically contentious issues like Gaza within the Western political landscape. Galloway's victory serves as a reminder of the growing disillusionment with mainstream politics and the increasing importance of charismatic figures who challenge the status quo.



This article delves into the complexities surrounding Galloway's win, examining its implications for the political landscape, the influence of pro-Israel foreign policy, and the broader issues of democracy and woke ideologies that shape the discourse on Gaza and other contentious topics in Western democracies.





