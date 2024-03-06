Ambassador Fosters Foz Do Iguaçu-Jordan Partnership

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Following a week of meetings and visits in Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná state, in late February, the ambassador from Jordan to Brazil, Maen Masadeh, told ANBA he believes there is room to further the partnership between his country and the Brazilian city, which is famous for tourism and holds a large number of Arab immigrants and descendants.

Mayor (L) had a meeting with ambassador (R)

Masadeh met with the Jordanian and other Arab communities, visited the hydroelectric dam, where he was welcomed by Financial Director André Pepitone (pictured above, L), and met with Mayor Chico Brasileiro (PSD), with whom he signed a sister-city agreement between Petra, Jordan, and Foz do Iguaçu. The Jordanian city is also sister to Rio de Janeiro since a protocol was signed in 2017, the ambassador pointed out.

“In my meeting with Mr. Brasileiro, we have outlined several projects that could be implemented as a starting point of our extended vision for bilateral cooperation. There are many opportunities for bilateral investments starting with tourism and energy, when we have one of the largest sources of hydro energy in the world,” said the diplomat, referring to the Itaipu Dam, which produces hydroelectric energy in a binational undertaking run by Brazil and Paraguay. Foz do Iguaçu borders Argentina and Paraguay.

The ambassador added to ANBA that the agreement signed between Foz and Petra opens doors for cultural and economic cooperation and student exchange.“It should also be noted that our Jordanian and Arab communities do serve as a bridge forwards a closer relationship we are building on the shared culture, traditions and habits we have in common,” he said. The trip was supported by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC).

Masadeh also pointed out that the agreement comes in a moment when Brazil and Jordan celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.“This gives new impetus to Jordan-Brazil distinguished relations which are supported by the wise leadership of both countries,” he said.

