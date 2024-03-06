Japan Airlines Launches Daily Non-Stop Flights Between Tokyo And Doha From March 31

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Japan Airlines will commence its direct daily flights between Tokyo and Doha starting March 31, Ambassador of Japan to Qatar, H E Satoshi Maeda, revealed during a recent press conference.

This nonstop daily service, operating between Tokyo (Haneda) and Doha, becomes the first direct flight to the Middle East operated by a Japanese airline.

“Our national flag carrier is set to operate direct flights on daily basis between Tokyo and Doha from March 31, 2024. This is the first direct flight to the Middle East region by a Japanese airline. It is expected to boost tourism, economic and cultural exchanges between the two countries. Tourism and people to people exchange were also two of the main topics that were strongly stressed on during the visit of Japan Prime Minister Fumino Kishida to Qatar, and meeting with Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani,” said Ambassador Maeda.

Highlighting the strategic significance of this venture, Japan Airlines stressed the seamless connectivity facilitated through its partnership with Qatar Airways, a fellow member of the oneworld alliance.

“Through Qatar Airways, a member of the same oneworld alliance as JAL, passengers can easily connect from the Middle East, Africa, and South America to Japan via Doha with convenient travel options and an expanded international flight network.”

The flight schedule for this new route is as follows: Departing from Doha to Haneda at 7:15 am, with an arrival time of 23:55 (operating daily from March 31); Departing from Haneda to Doha at 22:50, with an arrival time of 4:40+1 (operating daily from April 1).

Operated using Boeing 787-9 aircraft, the service will be a codeshare operation with Qatar Airways.

Furthermore, the existing Doha-Tokyo flight operated by Qatar Airways will continue to be available as a codeshare flight.

Tickets for the inaugural flights are now available for booking through Japan Airlines' official website, co. In addition to offering convenient travel options, Japan Airlines has also curated a list of recommended sightseeing spots in Doha, including Souq Waqif, the Museum of Islamic Art, Katara Cultural Village, and The Pearl-Qatar.

In a related development, Qatar Airways has resumed its services to Osaka, offering a non-stop daily flight between Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Kansai International Airport (KIX).

Operated by Airbus A350-900 aircraft, the new route provides enhanced connectivity between Qatar and Japan. As part of their codeshare partnership, Qatar Airways offers seamless domestic connectivity to 34 codeshare destinations in Japan, further solidifying the bond between the two carriers.

Moreover, Ambassador Maeda said:“Last year, Japan and Qatar signed an agreement for visa waiver for Qatar's ordinary passport holders and Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has launched an important initiative called“Japan Travel House” in Qatar in October 2023 as part of Japan's efforts to boost inbound tourism from Qatar to Japan.”