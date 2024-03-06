INNISFREE Collaborates With The Pinkishe Foundation To Promote Menstrual Education On International Women's Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) INNISFREE, a leading global beauty brand dedicated to sustainability and social responsibility, is excited to partner with the Pinkishe Foundation third time in a row to advance menstrual education and awareness among young girls this International Women's Day.



As part of its commitment to empower women and foster a more inclusive society, INNISFREE has joined hands this year for the third time with the Pinkishe Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to women's welfare, to launch an initiative aimed at educating and supporting young girls on menstrual health and hygiene.



"INNISFREE is deeply committed to promoting women's health and empowerment, and we are proud to partner with the Pinkishe Foundation to advance menstrual education," said Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director & Head of Marketing at INNISFREE. "By leveraging our resources and expertise, we aim to break the stigma surrounding menstruation and equip young girls with the knowledge and resources they need to manage their menstrual health effectively."



The collaboration between INNISFREE and the Pinkishe Foundation involved various activities, including educational workshop, distribution of menstrual hygiene products, and an awareness campaign at Basti Vikas Kendra community in Delhi. Through this initiative, both organizations aim to reach a wide audience of young girls and provide them with the necessary information and support to navigate menstruation with confidence and dignity.



"We are delighted to partner with INNISFREE to promote menstrual education and awareness," said Arun Gupta, President of the Pinkishe Foundation. "By working together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of young girls, empowering them with knowledge and resources to embrace their womanhood with pride."



The partnership between INNISFREE and the Pinkishe Foundation underscores both organizations' shared commitment to women's empowerment and social impact. By collaborating on initiatives like menstrual education, they aim to contribute to a more inclusive and equitable society where every woman and girl can thrive.



About AMOREPACIFIC Corporation & INNISFREE India



Founded in 1932 and officially established in 1945, AmorePacific Corporation is a leading cosmetics company headquartered in Yongsan-gu Seoul, South Korea. A continuous devotion to quality improvement has led AmorePacific's renowned research and development center to be at the forefront of the cosmetic industry. With a great dream rooted in humanity's beauty and health. AmorePacific seeks to push the boundaries of traditional beauty with innovative solutions drawn from rich Asian heritage. The AmorePacific group, is one of the world's leading cosmetic giants, thathouses INNISFREE, Laneige, Sulwhasoo & Etude .The demand for K-Beauty has fueled up in the past few years, and AmorePacific has played a vital role in accomplishing this. Stepping into the industry with INNISFREE, and unveiling some amazing products, it has expanded with Laneige, Sulwhasoo, and Etude, acting as 4 pillars to achieve glowing and healthy skin.



INNISFREE launched in India in October 2013. INNISFREE is one of the most popular K-Beauty brands among Indian consumers. The ingredient standards of INNISFREE have been praised for their ability to cater to various skin concerns. The brand is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new image, identity and updated formulations. Now INNISFREE has several successful stores and retailing through innsifree, Nykaa, Flipkart, Myntra, Macaron, Amazon, Boddess, Purplle, Ajio and Ajio Luxe. Additionally, INNISFREE has also partnered with Lifestyle and Nykaa Luxe stores in several cities.

Company :-THE COMMUNICATION COUNCIL

User :- Reshu Hora

Email :...