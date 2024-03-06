Award Of Distinction To Documentary Film La Matamoros From Panama

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, February 12, 2024: The inaugural day of the 12th Global Festival of Journalism dawned with a plethora of captivating documentaries, setting the stage for a celebration of the International Day of Journalism. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chair for the International Journalism Centre, proudly hailed the festival as a beacon for the promotion of this auspicious day, asserting its status as one of the world's most exclusive journalistic gatherings.



As part of the festival's programming, twenty outstanding films were meticulously selected from a pool of submissions, highlighting the pinnacle of journalistic storytelling. Dr. Marwah emphasized the integral role of documentary screenings in the festivalï¿1⁄2s fabric, underscoring their significance in shaping narratives and fostering dialogue.



The Indo Panama partnership, bolstered by the unwavering support of the Embassy of Panama, has been instrumental in elevating the festivalï¿1⁄2s international profile. Their steadfast commitment to collaboration has been evident across various global initiatives, enriching the festivalï¿1⁄2s cultural tapestry.



In a momentous announcement, Dr. Marwah revealed the recipient of the prestigious Award of Distinction: the documentary film ï¿1⁄2La Matamorosï¿1⁄2 from Panama. This accolade, a testament to the filmï¿1⁄2s excellence, will be formally presented to a representative from the Embassy at a later date.



The event received generous support from esteemed organizations such as the Asian Academy of Film and Television, Asian School of Media Studies, International Journalism Centre, World Peace Development and Research Foundation, Asian Unity Alliance, and the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment.



