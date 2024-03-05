Azerbaijan Dismantles Buildings In Khankendi Built By Junta Regime During Occupation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Since the 19th century, Armenians have pursued aggressive
actions, employing various devious methods to realize their
aspiration of establishing a "Great Armenia" in the historical
lands of Azerbaijan, while also perpetrating ruthless genocides
against Turkic peoples.
Towards the end of the 20th century, separatist tendencies in
Armenia manifested in large-scale military clashes against
Azerbaijan. This military aggression, aided by certain Western
countries, global power circles, and Christian centers, led to the
occupation of sovereign Azerbaijani territories, including Karabakh
and Eastern Zangazur. Armenians, lacking a tradition of statehood,
opted for separatism, terrorism, and vandalism in their quest to
carve out the second state in the Caucasus, thus casting a shadow
on the future of Turkic peoples.
Today, it is possible to clearly see traces of the vandalism of
the Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijani territories liberated
from thirty years of occupation. During the period of occupation,
they not only neglected to engage in any constructive activities
but, conversely, systematically destroyed all cultural monuments,
graves, homes, and mosques in the occupied territories, resulting
in significant environmental damage. Furthermore, upon their
retreat, they left behind mined areas. These widespread acts of
vandalism underscore the ethnic and psychological situation
prevailing in Armenia.
The structures built by the deceitful neighbors using Armenian
architectural styles in Azerbaijan's historic lands during the
years of occupation signify their designs to usurp those
territories. Hence, the process of dismantling the edifices erected
by the junta regime during the occupation of Khankendi has
begun.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the dismantling of the
parliament building, constructed by the separatist junta regime in
Khankendi in 1994 and later underwent reconstruction works in 2009,
has begun in accordance with the directives of the Azerbaijani
Government. This three-story building, covering an area of 1,350
square meters, served as the venue for 33 "MPs" of the so-called
regime who supported the separatist agenda.
Currently, significant historical processes are unfolding in
Azerbaijan. The leaders of the junta regime, who sought to
establish a second Armenian state within our country's territory,
were apprehended one by one as a result of last year's
anti-terrorism measures. Now, the seeds of separatism they sowed
are being eradicated. Another structure of the despicable enemy – a
building constructed in the form of a cross when viewed from above,
known as the "veterans" building, has also begun to be
dismantled.
Armenia's leadership must clarify which veterans they are
commemorating with this structure. However, it must be reiterated
that those who brazenly trespass into the territory of another
sovereign state, commit mass atrocities and acts of vandalism, and
promote a policy of separatism, cannot be rightfully labeled as
veterans under any circumstances! It is time for them to be held
accountable for the crimes they have instigated and perpetuated
over the years, and to face legal consequences accordingly.
The Azerbaijani government has consistently pursued a policy of
tolerance and has reiterated its commitment to diplomatically
resolving the remnants of separatism in Karabakh at various
international forums. Despite this, the Armenian authorities, along
with their supporters, notably France under President Macron, made
a grave error by underestimating the seriousness of the situation,
the strength of Azerbaijan, and the determination of President
Ilham Aliyev. Although the signing of a peace agreement between the
two nations and the restoration of regional stability do not align
with the political stance of biased global power centers, they are
essential for Armenia, the country that suffered defeat in the war
and lacks a clear political direction. We hope that Armenia will
come to understand this before it is too late.
MENAFN05032024000195011045ID1107939274
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.