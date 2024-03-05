Azerbaijan Dismantles Buildings In Khankendi Built By Junta Regime During Occupation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Since the 19th century, Armenians have pursued aggressive actions, employing various devious methods to realize their aspiration of establishing a "Great Armenia" in the historical lands of Azerbaijan, while also perpetrating ruthless genocides against Turkic peoples.

Towards the end of the 20th century, separatist tendencies in Armenia manifested in large-scale military clashes against Azerbaijan. This military aggression, aided by certain Western countries, global power circles, and Christian centers, led to the occupation of sovereign Azerbaijani territories, including Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. Armenians, lacking a tradition of statehood, opted for separatism, terrorism, and vandalism in their quest to carve out the second state in the Caucasus, thus casting a shadow on the future of Turkic peoples.

Today, it is possible to clearly see traces of the vandalism of the Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from thirty years of occupation. During the period of occupation, they not only neglected to engage in any constructive activities but, conversely, systematically destroyed all cultural monuments, graves, homes, and mosques in the occupied territories, resulting in significant environmental damage. Furthermore, upon their retreat, they left behind mined areas. These widespread acts of vandalism underscore the ethnic and psychological situation prevailing in Armenia.

The structures built by the deceitful neighbors using Armenian architectural styles in Azerbaijan's historic lands during the years of occupation signify their designs to usurp those territories. Hence, the process of dismantling the edifices erected by the junta regime during the occupation of Khankendi has begun.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the dismantling of the parliament building, constructed by the separatist junta regime in Khankendi in 1994 and later underwent reconstruction works in 2009, has begun in accordance with the directives of the Azerbaijani Government. This three-story building, covering an area of 1,350 square meters, served as the venue for 33 "MPs" of the so-called regime who supported the separatist agenda.

Currently, significant historical processes are unfolding in Azerbaijan. The leaders of the junta regime, who sought to establish a second Armenian state within our country's territory, were apprehended one by one as a result of last year's anti-terrorism measures. Now, the seeds of separatism they sowed are being eradicated. Another structure of the despicable enemy – a building constructed in the form of a cross when viewed from above, known as the "veterans" building, has also begun to be dismantled.

Armenia's leadership must clarify which veterans they are commemorating with this structure. However, it must be reiterated that those who brazenly trespass into the territory of another sovereign state, commit mass atrocities and acts of vandalism, and promote a policy of separatism, cannot be rightfully labeled as veterans under any circumstances! It is time for them to be held accountable for the crimes they have instigated and perpetuated over the years, and to face legal consequences accordingly.

The Azerbaijani government has consistently pursued a policy of tolerance and has reiterated its commitment to diplomatically resolving the remnants of separatism in Karabakh at various international forums. Despite this, the Armenian authorities, along with their supporters, notably France under President Macron, made a grave error by underestimating the seriousness of the situation, the strength of Azerbaijan, and the determination of President Ilham Aliyev. Although the signing of a peace agreement between the two nations and the restoration of regional stability do not align with the political stance of biased global power centers, they are essential for Armenia, the country that suffered defeat in the war and lacks a clear political direction. We hope that Armenia will come to understand this before it is too late.