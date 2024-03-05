Prizes Handed Over To Winners Of Raffle Draw Of Biman Dhaka Travel Mart-2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka, March 5, 2024 :

Winners of the daily and Grand Raffle Draw on the entry coupon of the just concluded Biman Dhaka Travel Mart-2024 received their most coveted prizes at a function, held in Dhaka today at Dhanmondi Club. Shafiqul Islam received Dhaka-Jeddah/Medina- Dhaka air tickets for a couple, courtesy Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Masfucul

Amin, received air tickets for Dhaka-Maldives- Dhaka for couple by US Bangla Airlines and Jahedul Karim Bhuiya received Dhaka- Dubai-Dhaka air ticket by Jazeera Airlines as winners of first, second and third prize. Besides, Fahmid got Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka by US Bangla Airline, Robiul Islam Khan, Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Bashar got Dhaka-Delhi-Dhaka air ticket by Air India for couple,

Dhaka-Mumbai- Dhaka air tickets for couple by Vistara Airlines and Dhaka- Kolkata-Dhaka air tickets for couple by NOVOAIR.







A number of air tickets for Cox's Bazar, Chittagong, and Sylhet were handed over to the winners. Besides, free stays for couples and Dinner Coupons by InterContinental Dhaka, Radisson Blu Water Garden, Dhaka Regency Hotel, Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Long Beach Hotel, D'More Hotel in Bandarban, Sikder Resorts in Kuakata and Fly Dinning were also given away. Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor, Tahera Khandker, General Manager, PR; A.K.M. Shohidul Islam, Deputy General Manager, Marketing of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Kamrul Islam,

General Manager, PR of US-Bangla Airlines, Ganesh Rajaram, Country Manager, Air India: Saadman Salahuddin, Director Marketing of InterContinental Dhaka, Md. Nazrul Islam, Director of Sales of Radisson Water Garden and Mahmud Hasan, Director, of Sales and Marketing, Dhaka Regency Hotel were present on the occasion among others.



