Ashgabat To Host OTS Council Of Elders

The 15th meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organisation of
Turkic States will be held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on March
11-13, Azernews reports.
Hasan Hasanov will represent Azerbaijan in the Council of
Elders.
It is worth noting that the last, 14th meeting of the OTS
Council of Elders was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in October
2023.
Members of the Council of Elders discussed the upcoming Summit
of the OTS to be convened in Astana on November 3, 2023, as well as
various areas of cooperation undertaken within the framework of the
OTS.
Moreover, the Secretariat informed the Council about the
realisation of their recommendations put forth in their last
meeting held in Bishkek in August 2022 as well.
