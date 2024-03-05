Jordan Armed Forces Conduct Eight Airdrops North Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 5 (Petra) - Under royal directives and as part of its ongoing efforts to increase aid to the Gaza Strip, the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army, conducted eight joint airdrops on Tuesday, marking the largest such operation since the commencement of relief efforts.This coordinated effort involved three C130 aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, along with three American, one Egyptian, and one French aircraft. Relief supplies, including provisions from the World Food Program (WFP), were delivered to various locations in northern Gaza.These airdrops are a continuation of Jordan's commitment to providing medical, relief, and food aid to the people of Gaza, aimed at alleviating the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.The Armed Forces reiterated their dedication to conducting airlift operations, utilizing the Marka Airport to El Arish International Airport as well as airdrops over Gaza.Since the onset of Israeli aggression on Gaza, the Jordan Armed Forces have executed 28 airdrop missions, in addition to 15 airdrops conducted in collaboration with partner nations.