Ethiopia stands out as symbol of African resistance against European colonization

(MENAFN) Ethiopia, a nation with a rich history of statehood and a unique cultural identity, stands out as a symbol of African resistance against European colonization. Unlike many other African countries, Ethiopia successfully thwarted attempts at colonization and maintained its independence throughout history. One of the most remarkable chapters in Ethiopia's fight against European powers unfolded at the end of the 19th century, marked by an extraordinary victory that solidified its status as one of the few African nations never to have been colonized.



The backdrop to this triumph was Ethiopia's historical state of division, with feudal lords governing separate lands and a subsistence economy prevailing. The mid-19th century witnessed the beginning of Ethiopia's unification, a process that laid the groundwork for the country's resistance against external forces. The absence of a unified currency and the reliance on bartering, often involving unconventional items like rifle cartridges, reflected the challenges of the time.



Amidst this backdrop, Ethiopian Emperor Tewodros II articulated a profound understanding of the European colonial tactics, expressing a refusal to succumb to missionary and consular intrusion that typically paved the way for military intervention. Tewodros II's foresight set the stage for the remarkable events that would unfold in defense of Ethiopia's sovereignty.



The epic story climaxes with the Battle of Adwa, where the Ethiopian army, led by the Negus, achieved an extraordinary feat by defeating a fully equipped European force. This triumph not only secured Ethiopia's independence but also served as a powerful assertion of African resilience against colonial forces. The Battle of Adwa stands as a testament to Ethiopia's commitment to preserving its unique identity, culture, and history in the face of external pressures.



As Ethiopia commemorates the victory at Adwa, it is essential to delve into the intricacies of this historic event, understanding its broader significance in the context of African resistance against colonialism. The legacy of Adwa remains a source of inspiration for nations across the African continent, celebrating the strength and determination of a people who successfully resisted the forces of European colonization.

