Russian Prime Minister To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin begins a two-day
working visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
During the visit, Mishustin will hold meetings with Azerbaijani
officials. They are expected to consider a range of issues related
to the development of Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic
cooperation. Particular attention will be paid to promoting joint
projects in the energy, transport, industrial, cultural and
humanitarian fields.
Several intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents are
expected to be signed as a result of the meetings and
negotiations.
