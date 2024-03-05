Vodafone Qatar Introduces 'Learn Today Lead Tomorrow' Programme To Doha Academy Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar invited a group of students from Doha Academy to participate in its new programme 'Learn Today Lead tomorrow' in line with its commitment to nurturing the potential of Qatar's youth.
During this programme, participants had the chance to visit various departments to gain valuable insights and practical knowledge in areas across the business, including, human resources, health and safety, marketing, finance and Technology.
The students also went on an engaging and interactive tour of Vodafone Qatar's flagship store at Place Vendome, giving them firsthand experience of the retail environment.
Vodafone Qatar is committed to developing the talent's of Qatar's youth by providing them with the essential knowledge and skills to help them build their careers in the telecommunications sector.
