LUX Celebrates 100 Years, Igniting Beauty As A Positive Source Of Strength

Since its inception in 1923, LUX soap has transcended mere cleansing to become an emblem of beauty, fragrance, and empowerment for women worldwide. Over the course of a century, LUX has not only adorned bathroom shelves but has also graced the screens with some of the most iconic faces in show business.

The Origins of Elegance

In 1923, Lever Brothers, now known as Unilever, embarked on a mission to craft a soap that would not only cleanse but would envelop users in a rich, luxurious fragrance. Thus, LUX was born, with a vision to provide affordable luxury to everyone. What began as a simple soap has since evolved into a global sensation, touching the lives of millions across over 100 countries.

One of the most remarkable aspects of LUX's journey is its association with some of the most illustrious names in entertainment. From the enchanting Marilyn Monroe to the regal Elizabeth Taylor and the timeless Audrey Hepburn, LUX commercials have boasted an array of iconic women through the decades. More recently, luminaries such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have continued this tradition, lending their grace and charm to the brand.

Empowering Women through Beauty

Yet, beyond the glitz and glamour, LUX stands for something far more profound. At its core, the brand champions the idea that beauty is not merely skin deep; it is a force to be reckoned with - a source of strength and empowerment for women worldwide. In a society rife with gender discrimination and unrealistic standards, LUX boldly proclaims that every woman deserves to embrace her beauty without apology or fear. Reflecting on its century-long legacy, Tina Chikhani emphasises the message the brand wants to impart to women today. She says, "LUX's journey of a hundred years speaks volumes about evolution and growth, emphasising that true advocacy for women doesn't happen overnight. It's about making women feel unapologetically feminine and beautiful, celebrating their accomplishments and ambitions. For me, this resonates deeply because LUX echoes the belief that embracing beauty, ambition, and glamour is not only acceptable but empowering. LUX encourages women to define beauty on their own terms, to revel in their uniqueness, and to pursue their ambitions fearlessly. I'm proud to be part of a brand that champions such empowering values."

"LUX has long been renowned for its exquisite fragrances, holding the prestigious title of the number one fragrance cleansing product globally," Chikhani highlights, emphasising the iconic aspect of LUX that sets it apart from other cleansing brands in the market. "Achieving such recognition is no small feat; it comes from our unwavering dedication to partnering with the finest perfume houses worldwide."

In her words, the iconic aspect of LUX lies in its unparalleled dedication to fragrance excellence, a commitment that distinguishes it as a brand synonymous with luxury and sensory indulgence in the realm of cleansing products. "In our shower gel range, each scent is meticulously selected and infused with trademark ingredients, including our unique Effervescent technology," Tina continues. "This innovative formulation ensures a lasting fragrance experience, with small perfume molecules delicately lingering on your skin for 24 hours. LUX doesn't just offer a shower gel; it offers an enduring aura of beauty and freshness, setting us apart by our commitment to elevating the senses and celebrating the essence of fragrance."

For LUX, beauty is not a frivolous pursuit but a profound expression of self. By fostering self-care and solidarity, the brand seeks to cultivate inner strength and confidence in women everywhere. "As a father and a man, and particularly as a father of a young daughter, I understand the importance of instilling in her the confidence to be unapologetically herself and to pursue her dreams relentlessly," Ahmed Kadous emphasises. "LUX embodies this ethos, encouraging women to stand up for themselves, to embrace their femininity, and to unleash their full potential."

In his perspective, Kadous sees LUX as a brand that goes beyond cosmetics, symbolising empowerment, confidence, and the celebration of womanhood. "For me, LUX's legacy of a century speaks volumes about its enduring commitment to celebrating women's beauty and femininity. "It's not just about cosmetics; it's about empowering women to embrace their beauty unapologetically, recognising it as a source of strength rather than a weakness,” he concludes, emphasising the brand's profound impact on women's lives and its role in nurturing their inner beauty and strength.

As LUX embarks on its next century, its commitment to empowering women remains unwavering. Through its products, campaigns, and advocacy efforts, the brand continues to inspire confidence, resilience, and unapologetic self-love. Yasmine Sabri , the esteemed brand ambassador for LUX, eloquently captures the essence of this journey stating, "Being with LUX since 2019 has been an honor, as it symbolises women empowering each other, standing together, and inspiring limitless potential. I'm thrilled to continue this journey with a brand that shares my values of empowerment and endless possibilities."