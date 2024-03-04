(MENAFN- Baystreet) Disney and Google are Among Today's Hottest Stocks

Super Micro Computer And Deckers Outdoor To Join S&P 500 Index

Data-server provider Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and shoemaker Deckers Outdoor (DECK) are joining the S&P 500 index on March 18.

The two stocks will replace Whirlpool (WHR) and Zions Bancorp (ZION), which are being removed from the benchmark index and placed on the S&P MidCap 400 index.

S&P Dow Jones, which managed the indices, said in a written statement that“The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range.”

Both Super Micro Computer, which makes servers that run the microchips made by Nvidia (NVDA), and Deckers Outdoor, which makes the popular Hoka running shoe, have seen their stocks rise sharply over the last year.

The stock of Deckers Outdoor has increased 108% over the last 12 months to trade at $903.29 U.S., while Super Micro Computer's share price has risen 821% to $905.48 U.S.

Both stocks should rise further as mutual and index funds that track the performance of the S&P 500 will be required to buy shares of Super Micro Computer and Deckers Outdoor.











