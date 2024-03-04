IPL 2024: M.S Dhoni Posts Cryptic 'New Season-New Role' Post On Facebook Ahead Of Tournament Opener

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni sent the fans into a frenzy by posting a cryptic note about donning a new role in the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting on March 22.

"Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned!," Dhoni wrote in his Facebook post.

Fans were left speculating over what new role Dhoni would take up, considering Devon Conway has been ruled out for at least eight weeks due to a left thumb surgery, thus leaving an opening slot vacant at CSK.

CSK will be defending their fifth IPL title which they clinched last year after beating Gujarat Titans in a three-day final, caused by rain, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the 2023 IPL win, CSK equalled Mumbai Indians' record for the most trophies won by a team in the league.

Shortly after winning IPL 2023, Dhoni flew to Mumbai to undergo left knee surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, after being troubled by it for the entire season, including wearing a brace while taking a lap of the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

In IPL 2023, Dhoni batted mainly at number seven and eight, by amassing 104 runs at an eye-catching strike-rate of 182.45 in 12 innings. It is yet to be known when Dhoni will join CSK pre-season camp, which began in Chennai on March 2.

CSK will open their campaign in IPL 2024 as the defending champions in a high-stakes clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and will then take on IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans at the same venue on March 26.