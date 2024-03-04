Polio Team Ambushed In Khyber Security Operation Claims Notorious Militant Commander

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a shocking incident, an unidentified group targeted a polio vaccination team in Khyber district, resulting in injuries to both polio workers and police personnel.

The assault occurred near Arabi Masjid in Bar Qambar Khel police station, where assailants on motorcycles opened fire on the unsuspecting team.

Police officer Gul Karim and dedicated polio worker Abdullah suffered injuries during the attack and have been swiftly transported to Hayatabad Medical Complex for medical attention.

Responding promptly, a significant police force reached the scene, sealing off the area and launching a thorough search operation to apprehend the culprits.

This distressing event follows another grim incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where a polio observer was brutally murdered just a few days ago in the sub-division of Bettani. The recurrent attacks on those involved in vital public health efforts raise serious concerns about the safety and security of individuals contributing to the crucial polio eradication campaign.

In a separate development, security forces successfully conducted an operation in Saplagah village, North Waziristan, resulting in the neutralization of a wanted commander, Rehmat Shah. Acting on intelligence, the Pakistan Army surrounded Rahmat Shah's residence in Miranshah Tehsil, urging him to surrender peacefully.

However, Rehmat Shah opted for a violent confrontation, attacking the Pak Army. In the ensuing exchange of fire, Rehmat Shah lost his life, and tragically, his father and a young girl in the house sustained serious injuries, succumbing to their wounds in the hospital. The operation also inflicted casualties on the security forces, with one soldier losing his life, and two others sustaining injuries.

The deceased Taliban commander, Rehmat Shah, was on the Pakistan Army's wanted list for his involvement in various acts of terrorism. The successful operation serves as a testament to the relentless efforts of security forces to apprehend individuals posing a threat to the region's peace and stability.