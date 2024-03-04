Abhay Deol Says His 'Socha Na Tha' Sideburns Made Him Look Like 1970S Adult Entertainment Star

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actor Abhay Deol, who was last seen in the streaming series 'Trial By Fire', is feeling nostalgic.

The actor celebrated 19 years of his debut film 'Socha Na Tha' on Monday, and made a hilarious remark about his sideburns in the film.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared the poster of the film featuring him with actress Ayesha Takia.

He wrote in the caption,“On this day 19 years ago, I made my debut in the film 'Socha Na Tha'. Still feels like it was only yesterday! It's been quite the learning curve, how innocent and naive we were. Whilst I'm happy that I didn't cave into market demands and package myself into a brand via endorsements and P.R., I do wish I was a bit more savvy. But here I am, 19 years later, still making movies. I cannot be more grateful. And I did become a brand via the film choices I made."

The actor added,“I faced the successes and failures of my choices by myself. Following my heart has taught me many valuable lessons. I wouldn't change a thing, because I wouldn't be the man I am today, so comfortable in his skin. Although I do wish I'd gotten my own stylist for the movie, and someone to tell me that my sideburns made me look like a 70s adult entertainment star."

'Socha Na Tha', which was released in 2005, marked the directorial debut of Imtiaz Ali who went on to direct iconic films like 'Jab We Met', 'Rockstar' and 'Tamasha'.

Currently, Imtiaz is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. The film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead will soon drop on Netflix.