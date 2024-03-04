Bloom Holding Launches Seville, An Exceptional Lakeside Community In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Hanover communications) Abu Dhabi – UAE, 21 February 2024: Bloom Holding, one of the UAE’s foremost real estate development companies, has announced the launch of ‘Seville’, the fifth phase of its fully integrated and all-inclusive community in Abu Dhabi, Bloom Living.

Inspired by the Mediterranean Spanish architecture and elevated by the comfort of modern living, Seville is the first of Bloom’s offerings in 2024. The fifth phase of Bloom Living will feature residential units with premium lakeside views ranging from the community’s first seven-bedroom mansions, three to six-bedroom villas, as well as two and three-bedroom townhouses, each with generous living space and access to top-class amenities within the community.

The thoughtfully designed homes welcome indoor-outdoor living with modern and elegant finishings, high ceilings and large windows overlooking the serene lake, creating a bright and airy atmosphere filled with natural light. The communal areas within Seville are designed to be open and inviting with open gardens and spacious courtyards, providing relaxing leisure spaces for everyone to enjoy.

Sales will commence in Seville with attractive payment plans and prices starting from AED 1.8 Million. The fifth phase of Bloom Living is scheduled to be completed in Q1 2027.

Seville is fully equipped to cater to all types of residents and all age groups, making it a true multi-generational destination. Residents have direct access to fully facilitated community centers consisting of fitness, cafés, lounge areas, kids play areas, swimming pools and shaded playgrounds.

CEO of Bloom Holding, Carlos Wakim said: “Following the success of the first four phases of Bloom Living, we are proud to start 2024 with another exciting launch. Seville will offer a variety of carefully planned premium units which are fully equipped to cater to all types of residents.

“Seville provides a great home for residents who wish to enjoy high-quality mixed-use community living in Abu Dhabi. The project also offers an excellent investment opportunity for investors and end users those looking for premium assets that deliver a long-term value.

“The launch of Seville aligns with Bloom Holding’s commitment to address the increasing demand for sophisticated, fully integrated community living. It is well-positioned to offer residents with perfectly designed units surrounded by top-class amenities, all within an all-inclusive community in a strategic location.” He added.

Those living within Seville can benefit from a wide range of facilities available at Bloom Living, just within a short walking distance. Residents can explore the beauty of nature at Bloom Living’s multiple uninterrupted, interconnected parks, and they can also enjoy their time at the community’s main Clubhouse which provides easy access to pools, sports, and recreational facilities.

Additionally, at the heart of Bloom Living lies a Town Center, a vibrant community destination that offers an array of exquisite restaurants and cafés available for both residents and visitors, as well as a variety of retail options and services such as a medical clinic, a wellness center and a supermarket, to ensure that residents can obtain all their daily necessities without the need to leave Bloom Living.

The focal point at Bloom Living will be a large lake around which residents can walk, run, and cycle on designated trails. For gatherings and leisure activities, the community features multi-purpose amphitheaters and Sunset and Sunrise Plazas with spectacular views. Moreover, Bloom Living comprises places of worship and two outstanding international schools.

Inspired by the Mediterranean Spanish architecture Bloom Living features a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments, to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations. The highly convenient gated community is located within Zayed City and close to Abu Dhabi International Airport. Bloom Living has been designated as an investment zone allowing buyers of all nationalities to purchase residential units in the development





MENAFN04032024005033015104ID1107931239