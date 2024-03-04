Kuwait Amir Sends Thanks Cables To (Qissat Watan) Operetta Organizers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Monday appreciation cables to Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Minister of Education and Scientific Research Dr. Adel Al-Adwani, and Chairperson of the Kuwaiti Voluntary Work Center Sheikha Amthal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In the cables, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation for their efforts in preparing and organizing the national operetta (Qissat Watan) which was done by the Ministry of Education, under His Highness' patronage, for the national holidays' celebrations of 2024.

His Highness the Amir praised the high artistic level of the operetta and its embodiment of love, loyalty, and devotion for the homeland, and the distinguished performance of the students, which contributed to its success and its beautiful production. (end)

sa









MENAFN04032024000071011013ID1107931118