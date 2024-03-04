Montelukast Intermediate Market Is Expected To Reach USD 8,715.3 Thousand By 2026, At CAGR Of 4.71%

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Today, increasing prevalence of respiratory illnesses, such as asthma, is one of the major concerns. In the U.S., over 40% of the population dies due to air pollution, the American Lung Association. Moreover, air pollution in middle and low-income countries has more deteriorating effects on the health following long exposure to bad quality air. In addition, the lack of health management policies also worsens the situation in these areas. Several manufacturers are providing asthma management medication, and governments are also taking initiatives to curb the problem of pollution.
Developing Regions to Cater to a Large Allergic Population
Application of montelukast intermediate in drugs includes asthma, allergic rhinitis, bronchospasm, and urticaria. Asthma segment is leading the market on account of the increasing level of air pollution worldwide. According to
WHO, over 91% of the world's population resides in low air quality area, and 17% of the deaths occur as a result of acute lower respiratory infection.
By end-user, the market is segmented into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, laboratories, and others. Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies are driving the demand for montelukast intermediate for producing
several asthma drugs.
Air pollution is Rising in Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period as it is the most polluted region in the world and over 92% of the population is exposed to a high level of air pollution on a daily basis, the UN. Moreover, exposure to a high level of toxic environment poses serious health risks and can lead to severe complications such as asthma and respiratory diseases. For instance, over 4 million people die every year due to pollution. However, intervention from international organizations and government initiatives has improved the condition a bit. For instance, in 2017, a combination inhaler of ICS and long-acting β2-agonist (LABA) was added in the WHO Essential Medicines List for the treatment of asthma. Cipla, a major Indian conglomerate, has recently invested USD 22 million in agreement with Pulmatrix Inc for the development of new asthma drugs.
Key Players
Some of the key players in the global montelukast intermediate market are ORTIN LABORATORIES LIMITED (India), MANUS AKTTEVA (India), G & Co. (India), VIVAN Life Sciences
(India), Arch Pharmalabs (India), Admiron Life Sciences Pvt Ltd (India), Zhejiang Tianyu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd (China), and Actis Generics Pvt Ltd. (India).
Montelukast Intermediate Market Segmentation
By Application
Asthma
Bronchospasm
Allergic Rhinitis
Urticaria
By End user
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies
Laboratories
Others
Regions Covered
America
North America
US.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Europe
Western Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
The Middle East
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East
