Flight Full Of Royalists And Thomians Arrive In Colombo

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) A SriLankan Airlines flight full of Royalists and Thomians arrived in Colombo from Australia to attend the annual Royal-Thomian cricket encounter.

Named the 'Royal-Thomian Airbus', SriLankan Airlines 605 left Melbourne after the Royal College and S. Thomas College school flags were waved from the windows of the cockpit.

Several Royalists and Thomians based in Australia took the flight to Colombo to attend the historic 145th Battle of the Blues.

Similarly, several Royalists and Thomians based in other countries were also making their way to Colombo for the Big Match. (Colombo Gazette)



