ROG ZEPHYRUS G16 (GU605): Symbol Of Excellence And Multi-Functionality

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the market of high-performance laptops, ASUS ROG (Republic of Gamers) has long earned the reputation of reliable and powerful devices designed specifically for gamers and professionals in the field of graphics and video. The company presents an exclusive overview of the ROG ZEPHYRUS G16 (GU605) notebook line, which will amaze you with its power and functionality. Power, precision, and elegance define the 2024 Zephyrus G16. Thinner and sleeker than ever before, the Zephyrus G16 still has the same sense of style and individuality that has always set it apart from the crowd. Featuring an all-aluminum CNC-machined chassis, this laptop is the perfect blend of performance and style. The new Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 features an OLED display, powered by up to an AI-ready Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and up to an NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU. With its promising performance, the laptop is capable of both gaming and creating with AI accelerators. It allows users to implement visuals and audio for immersive and quality content creation. Besides, the ROG Zephyrus G16 ROG 605 provides users with more precise control in a trendy design chassis with a Platinum White colorway and Slash Lighting Array. -p alt="" src= "https://www.azernews.az/media/2024/03/01/d0a636bf-7147-490c-8ba9-ca2a590e9d04.jpg?v=1709301788" style="height:800px; width:1200px"> New Casing Design The 2024 Zephyrus G16 has developed a completely internally and externally new device. The laptop case is made on a high-precision CNC machine from durable aluminum alloy. The manufacturing process takes place in eight stages, including sandblasting, polishing, and anodizing. Places for the keyboard, touchpad, and IO pods for speakers are cut out with perfect precision, which allows you to arrange all these components as compactly as possible, filling the entire space of the case. The built-in speakers are 25% larger than the previous generation model, capable of reproducing low frequencies down to 100 Hz, and their volume has increased by 47%. The updated Zephyrus G16 laptop also received larger keycaps and a larger touchpad for the most comfortable typing and control in the system and games. The case design also features a new color scheme – Platinum White. Like the platinum metal that inspired this shade, the light design of laptops is associated with true luxury. In addition, the 2024 Zephyrus G16 received beautiful backlighting on the display lid. An array of Slash LEDs runs diagonally across the laptop's lid and allows for fine-tuning of colors and dynamic lighting effects to make each device unique. The Zephyrus G16 model has a thickness of 1.49 cm and a weight of 1.85 kg. With such incredible lightness and compactness, this model delivers simply amazing performance. Keyboard, Touchpad, and Ergonomics The keyboard and touchpad are also well-designed and comfortable to use. The keyboard has a full-size layout with a number pad, arrow keys, and dedicated media keys. The keys have a 1.7 mm travel distance, a white backlight, and a soft and responsive feel. The touchpad is in a nutshell large and smooth and supports multi-touch gestures and Windows Precision drivers. As regards its processor , the 2024 Zephyrus G16 comes equipped with the latest in Intel's processor architecture. The Intel® CoreTM Ultra Processors are the first in Intel's lineup to move away from a monolithic design by making use of Intel's FOVEROS 3D packaging technology. Similarly, the Intel® CoreTM Ultra Processors are the first Intel processors using the Intel 4 (7nm) manufacturing process, the first to feature Intel Arc graphics, and Intel's new VPU.



The Intel® CoreTM Ultra Processors promises several improvements over its predecessors such as better performance per watt, improved graphics performance, and overall better efficiency in some scenarios thanks to the new low-power island E-Cores on the SoC tile. The VPU should also allow the use of local, low-latency AI capabilities without the need for an internet connection. The 2024 Zephyrus G16 is available with up to Intel®CoreTMUltra 9 Processor. The selected media review configuration features the previously mentioned processor with the following base specs:

Processor Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 185H Processor Processor Technology 7nm # of Cores 16 Cores (6 P-Cores, 8 E-Cores, 2LP E- Cores) # of Threads 22 Threads Default TDP (W) 28 - 45 Base Clock (GHz) 2.3 Max Boost Clock (GHz) 5.1 Integrated Graphics Intel® Arc Graphics Max Graphics Frequency (GHz) 2.35 Cache (MB) L2: 4 MB

L3: 24 MB TJ Max (°C) 95

What about the Memory?

The 2024G16 supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5X7467MHz memory. LPDDR5X offers improvements over LPDDR5, like a higher peak rate and improvements in reliability. Bandwidth and latency results for the 32GB LPDDR5X can be seen in the graph below:

- Storage

The 2024 G16 has 2 slots of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 available for upgrade. In its' top configuration, the device can come equipped with up to 1x 2TB of PCIe 4.0 with blazing fast speeds of up to 7000MB/s.

- Cooling System

On laptops, overheating is one of the main problems that users frequently face. Overheating can cause users to intermittently restart, shut down, or experience performance issues, which leads to interruptions of games and causes disturbance and stress. Even in time, it can damage the internal components, which leads to either repairing the laptop or buying a new one. Neither repairing nor buying a new one is a proper solution because it takes time and a lot of money.

The right solution is ROG ZEPHYRUS G16 (GU605) because the company has carefully considered the demands of users and developed perfect cooling systems applying different measures.

One of them is Liquid metal . It has been applied to the CPU and offers 14 better thermal conductivity and 13°C lower temperatures compared to traditional thermal pastes.







The other Vapour Chamber. Compared to conventional heat pipes that only transfer heat along their axis, vapour chamber designs spread heat across their entire surface. The 2024 Zephyrus G16 Vapour Chamber features 155 fins with a total of 54,963.6 mm2 of surface area for excellent cooling.

- Comprehensive Heatpipes

The 2024 Zephyrus G16 models, equipped with a heat-pipe-based thermal module, feature 153 heatsink fins, with each stack lined with ultra-thin copper fins as slim as 0.1mm. This allows for higher density and lower air resistance, with a total of 3910.73 mm2 of surface area. This all-copper construction continues to the full-width heatsink, which is double the size of a normal heatsink and covers the entire rear of the machine.

- 0dB Ambient Cooling

In the silent operating mode, the cooling system switches off all fans during everyday tasks to dissipate heat passively for super quiet operation. If CPU or GPU temperatures increase, the fans will automatically switch on again.







- Scenario Profiles

Scenario Profiles allow the G16 to automatically switch between profile settings depending on the application being used. The Silent, Performance, Turbo and Manual operating modes offer users a great degree of control over how they choose to use their laptop.

And of course, fans and a dust filter , the sine qua non of laptops.

With Tri-Fan Technology , the company takes a completely different approach to the issue. The Tri-Fan Technology directs air though precisely calculated cutouts in the chassis, sending airflow directly towards internal components to keep them cool in all conditions. A third auxiliary fan also helps to send additional heat from the GPU directly to the heatsinks, keeping the machine cool during long video renders or gaming sessions.







- Arc Flow Fans 2.0

Arc Flow fans 2.0 feature 84 outer blades shaped with a dual impeller design to increase airflow by up to 11% and reduce Fan Power by 16% compared to previous designs. The redesigned Arc Flow fans feature a precisely carved tunnel that directs air towards the centre to cool the chips and VRM while keeping a steady airflow. The steady airflow reduces turbulence, lowers noise, and keeps cooling reliable over time.







And Dust Filter glued to the inside of the bottom section of the laptop. The dust filter is designed to keep dust and fibres from being collected inside the machine. The filter has a thickness of 0.35mm and each aperture measures about 0.38mm.







This is really“cool” and has no analogues!

First with ROG Nebula OLED display

The Zephyrus G16 is the first ROG gaming laptop to feature an OLED display. The Zephyrus G16 boasts a luxurious 2.5K resolution display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Thanks to its high pixel density, the 2.5K resolution display delivers incredibly detailed images when playing any content. The matrix also guarantees excellent graphics quality, even in the most dynamic games. Thanks to cooperation with Samsung and NVIDIA, these OLED panels have excellent gaming performance and support for G-SYNC technology, which ensures incredible clarity of moving objects even with short-term frame rate drops.

Belonging to the ROG Nebula category ensures that the display offers superior gaming performance. The display also features a 16:10 aspect ratio, VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 500 certification, and a stunning 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. OLED technology produces true blacks, and HDR content looks amazing on these displays. With 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and high colour accuracy (less than 1 Delta-E colour accuracy deviation), the laptop is ideal for working with media content. For gamers, the minimum response time will also be important - only 0.2 ms (from gray to gray), which means the absence of artefacts and high accuracy of the display of game content in each frame.

Game and create with ease with AI

Featuring an Intel® CoreTM Ultra processor with AI accelerators and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4000 series laptop GPU, this 16-inch machine can easily handle the latest games and cutting-edge creative software alike. Whether you're in a video call, editing a video, or in a next-generation game, AI is working tirelessly behind the scenes to improve your experience.

In short, this machine can successfully prove its excellence in any option in the field of its multifunctionality and intelligent design.