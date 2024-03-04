ROG ZEPHYRUS G16 (GU605): Symbol Of Excellence And Multi-Functionality

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the market of high-performance laptops, ASUS ROG (Republic of
Gamers) has long earned the reputation of reliable and powerful
devices designed specifically for gamers and professionals in the
field of graphics and video. The company presents an exclusive
overview of the ROG ZEPHYRUS G16 (GU605) notebook line, which
will amaze you with its power and functionality.
Power, precision, and elegance define the 2024 Zephyrus G16.
Thinner and sleeker than ever before, the Zephyrus G16 still has
the same sense of style and individuality that has always set it
apart from the crowd. Featuring an all-aluminum CNC-machined
chassis, this laptop is the perfect blend of performance and
style.
The new Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 features an OLED display, powered
by up to an AI-ready Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and up to an
NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU. With its promising performance, the laptop is
capable of both gaming and creating with AI accelerators. It allows
users to implement visuals and audio for immersive and quality
content creation. Besides, the ROG Zephyrus G16 ROG 605 provides
users with more precise control in a trendy design chassis with a
Platinum White colorway and Slash Lighting Array.
New Casing Design
The 2024 Zephyrus G16 has developed a completely internally and
externally new device. The laptop case is made on a high-precision
CNC machine from durable aluminum alloy. The manufacturing process
takes place in eight stages, including sandblasting, polishing, and
anodizing. Places for the keyboard, touchpad, and IO pods for
speakers are cut out with perfect precision, which allows you to
arrange all these components as compactly as possible, filling the
entire space of the case. The built-in speakers are 25% larger than
the previous generation model, capable of reproducing low
frequencies down to 100 Hz, and their volume has increased by 47%.
The updated Zephyrus G16 laptop also received larger keycaps and a
larger touchpad for the most comfortable typing and control in the
system and games.
The case design also features a new color scheme – Platinum
White. Like the platinum metal that inspired this shade, the light
design of laptops is associated with true luxury. In addition, the
2024 Zephyrus G16 received beautiful backlighting on the display
lid. An array of Slash LEDs runs diagonally across the laptop's lid
and allows for fine-tuning of colors and dynamic lighting effects
to make each device unique. The Zephyrus G16 model has a thickness
of 1.49 cm and a weight of 1.85 kg. With such incredible lightness
and compactness, this model delivers simply amazing
performance.
Keyboard, Touchpad, and Ergonomics
The keyboard and touchpad are also well-designed and comfortable
to use. The keyboard has a full-size layout with a number pad,
arrow keys, and dedicated media keys. The keys have a 1.7 mm travel
distance, a white backlight, and a soft and responsive feel. The
touchpad is in a nutshell large and smooth and supports multi-touch
gestures and Windows Precision drivers.
As regards its processor , the 2024 Zephyrus G16
comes equipped with the latest in Intel's processor architecture.
The Intel® CoreTM Ultra Processors are the first in
Intel's lineup to move away from a monolithic design by making use
of Intel's FOVEROS 3D packaging technology. Similarly, the
Intel® CoreTM Ultra Processors are the first Intel
processors using the Intel 4 (7nm) manufacturing process, the first
to feature Intel Arc graphics, and Intel's new VPU.
The Intel® CoreTM Ultra Processors promises several
improvements over its predecessors such as better performance per
watt, improved graphics performance, and overall better efficiency
in some scenarios thanks to the new low-power island E-Cores on the
SoC tile. The VPU should also allow the use of local, low-latency
AI capabilities without the need for an internet connection.
The 2024 Zephyrus G16 is available with up to
Intel®CoreTMUltra 9 Processor. The selected media review
configuration features the previously mentioned processor with the
following base specs:
|
Processor
|
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 185H Processor
|
Processor Technology
|
7nm
|
# of Cores
|
16 Cores (6 P-Cores, 8 E-Cores, 2LP E- Cores)
|
# of Threads
|
22 Threads
|
Default TDP (W)
|
28 - 45
|
Base Clock (GHz)
|
2.3
|
Max Boost Clock (GHz)
|
5.1
|
Integrated Graphics
|
Intel® Arc Graphics
|
Max Graphics Frequency (GHz)
|
2.35
|
Cache (MB)
|
L2: 4 MB
L3: 24 MB
|
TJ Max (°C)
|
95
What about the Memory?
The 2024G16 supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5X7467MHz memory.
LPDDR5X offers improvements over LPDDR5, like a higher peak rate
and improvements in reliability. Bandwidth and latency results for
the 32GB LPDDR5X can be seen in the graph below:
- Storage
The 2024 G16 has 2 slots of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 available for
upgrade. In its' top configuration, the device can come equipped
with up to 1x 2TB of PCIe 4.0 with blazing fast speeds of up to
7000MB/s.
- Cooling System
On laptops, overheating is one of the main problems that users
frequently face. Overheating can cause users to intermittently
restart, shut down, or experience performance issues, which leads
to interruptions of games and causes disturbance and stress. Even
in time, it can damage the internal components, which leads to
either repairing the laptop or buying a new one. Neither repairing
nor buying a new one is a proper solution because it takes time and
a lot of money.
The right solution is ROG ZEPHYRUS G16 (GU605) because the company
has carefully considered the demands of users and developed perfect
cooling systems applying different measures.
One of them is Liquid metal . It has been
applied to the CPU and offers 14 better thermal conductivity and
13°C lower temperatures compared to traditional thermal pastes.
The other Vapour Chamber. Compared to
conventional heat pipes that only transfer heat along their axis,
vapour chamber designs spread heat across their entire surface. The
2024 Zephyrus G16 Vapour Chamber features 155 fins with a total of
54,963.6 mm2 of surface area for excellent cooling.
- Comprehensive Heatpipes
The 2024 Zephyrus G16 models, equipped with a heat-pipe-based
thermal module, feature 153 heatsink fins, with each stack lined
with ultra-thin copper fins as slim as 0.1mm. This allows for
higher density and lower air resistance, with a total of 3910.73
mm2 of surface area. This all-copper construction continues to the
full-width heatsink, which is double the size of a normal heatsink
and covers the entire rear of the machine.
- 0dB Ambient Cooling
In the silent operating mode, the cooling system switches off
all fans during everyday tasks to dissipate heat passively for
super quiet operation. If CPU or GPU temperatures increase, the
fans will automatically switch on again.
- Scenario Profiles
Scenario Profiles allow the G16 to automatically switch between
profile settings depending on the application being used. The
Silent, Performance, Turbo and Manual operating modes offer users a
great degree of control over how they choose to use their
laptop.
And of course, fans and a dust filter , the sine
qua non of laptops.
With Tri-Fan Technology , the company takes a
completely different approach to the issue. The Tri-Fan Technology
directs air though precisely calculated cutouts in the chassis,
sending airflow directly towards internal components to keep them
cool in all conditions. A third auxiliary fan also helps to send
additional heat from the GPU directly to the heatsinks, keeping the
machine cool during long video renders or gaming sessions.
- Arc Flow Fans 2.0
Arc Flow fans 2.0 feature 84 outer blades shaped with a dual
impeller design to increase airflow by up to 11% and reduce Fan
Power by 16% compared to previous designs. The redesigned Arc Flow
fans feature a precisely carved tunnel that directs air towards the
centre to cool the chips and VRM while keeping a steady airflow.
The steady airflow reduces turbulence, lowers noise, and keeps
cooling reliable over time.
And Dust Filter glued to the inside of the
bottom section of the laptop. The dust filter is designed to keep
dust and fibres from being collected inside the machine. The filter
has a thickness of 0.35mm and each aperture measures about
0.38mm.
This is really“cool” and has no analogues!
First with ROG Nebula OLED display
The Zephyrus G16 is the first ROG gaming laptop to feature an
OLED display. The Zephyrus G16 boasts a luxurious 2.5K resolution
display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Thanks to its high pixel
density, the 2.5K resolution display delivers incredibly detailed
images when playing any content. The matrix also guarantees
excellent graphics quality, even in the most dynamic games. Thanks
to cooperation with Samsung and NVIDIA, these OLED panels have
excellent gaming performance and support for G-SYNC technology,
which ensures incredible clarity of moving objects even with
short-term frame rate drops.
Belonging to the ROG Nebula category ensures that the display
offers superior gaming performance. The display also features a
16:10 aspect ratio, VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 500 certification,
and a stunning 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. OLED technology produces
true blacks, and HDR content looks amazing on these displays. With
100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and high colour accuracy (less than 1
Delta-E colour accuracy deviation), the laptop is ideal for working
with media content. For gamers, the minimum response time will also
be important - only 0.2 ms (from gray to gray), which means the
absence of artefacts and high accuracy of the display of game
content in each frame.
Game and create with ease with AI
Featuring an Intel® CoreTM Ultra processor with AI accelerators
and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4000 series laptop GPU, this 16-inch
machine can easily handle the latest games and cutting-edge
creative software alike. Whether you're in a video call, editing a
video, or in a next-generation game, AI is working tirelessly
behind the scenes to improve your experience.
In short, this machine can successfully prove its excellence in
any option in the field of its multifunctionality and intelligent
design.
