(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The National Awami Party of Pakistan has confirmed reports about the country's security forces raiding the home of Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the leader of this party, stating that following this action, the security forces also took one person with them.

Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, the secretary of the National Awami Party of Pakistan led by Mahmood Khan Achakzai, has announced that his home in the Balochistan province was attacked by security forces due to his support for Imran Khan.

In his statement, he claimed that the Pakistani government“has ordered security agencies to fabricate drug charges against members of Mahmood Khan Achakzai's family.”

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan is still experiencing political unrest following the elections. These elections were fraught with controversy, and allegations of fraud in these elections are one of the topics in the media of this country.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai had said two days ago that Imran Khan had won the people's vote and that there had been fraud in the elections against the Tehreek-e-Insaf led by Imran Khan.

This situation unfolds amid increased financial strains on the country, further exacerbating the political and social turmoil. The economic challenges facing Pakistan have led to heightened public dissatisfaction, putting additional pressure on an already tense political landscape. These financial difficulties are also affecting the government's ability to maintain security and public services, contributing to the overall climate of instability.

Moreover, the country is witnessing a surge in attacks by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), targeting both security forces and civilians. This increase in militant activity is adding another layer of insecurity, compounding the challenges faced by the government and the people of Pakistan. The attacks by militants on security personnel, as well as ordinary citizens, are contributing to a climate of fear and uncertainty, further destabilizing the nation amidst its ongoing political and economic crises.

