United States Beverage Packaging Market 2024, Trends, Industry Overview, Share, Size And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ United States Beverage Packaging Market Report by Material (Plastic, Metal, Glass, Paperboard, and Others), Product (Bottles, Cans, Pouches, Cartons, and Others), Application (Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages), and Region 2024-2032 “, The United States beverage packagingmarket size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of

5.70% during

2024-2032.

Beverage packaging plays a vital role in the safe containment, transportation, and presentation of various liquid consumables like water, soda, juice, milk, beer, and wine. It includes bottles, cans, cartons, pouches, and Tetra Pak containers. It allows for the preservation of product quality, extends shelf life, and facilitates efficient distribution and logistics. It provides ease of handling, storage, and portability, enabling people to enjoy beverages anytime, anywhere. As it serves as a means of product differentiation, brand promotion, and marketability, the demand for beverage packaging is rising in the United States.

Grab a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-beverage-packaging-market/requestsample

United States Beverage Packaging Market Trends and Drivers

At present, changing lifestyles and consumption habits of individuals are driving the demand for convenience and on-the-go beverage packaging formats, such as single-serve bottles, cans, and pouches, which represent one of the key factors impelling the market growth in the United States. In addition, the growing awareness among the masses about environmental issues, along with the increasing adoption of recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable beverage packaging materials among individuals to reduce their carbon footprint and meet sustainability goals, is propelling the market growth in the US. In line with this, ongoing advancements in technology enable the development of lightweight, flexible, and functional packaging solutions, which is strengthening the growth of the market. Additionally, key players are focusing on product differentiation and innovations like barrier coatings and active and intelligent packaging that play a crucial role in brand positioning and shelf appeal. Moreover, the increasing demand for customized and visually appealing beverage packaging is facilitating the market growth in the country. Apart from this, the growing health and wellness trends among individuals are catalyzing the demand for premium and healthier beverage options, such as natural juices, functional drinks, and low-sugar beverages. This, coupled with the rising transparent and informative packaging designs that communicate product ingredients and nutritional benefits, is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, governing agencies in the country are implementing stringent regulations, such as the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), and recycling initiatives like the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs, that influence packaging material choices, thereby supporting the market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Material Insights:



Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paperboard Others

Product Insights:



Bottles

Cans

Pouches

Cartons Others

Application Insights:



Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages



Carbonated Drinks



Bottled Water



Milk



Fruit and Vegetable Juices



Energy Drinks



Plant-Based Drinks Others

Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163