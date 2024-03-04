U.S. House Speaker Johnson Hints At Possibility Of Considering Ukraine Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, shows certain signs of readiness to consider a bill on continued assistance to Ukraine.

That's according to CNN , Ukrinform reports.

Johnson privately met with House Republicans who had been trying to enlist the support of a new bipartisan foreign aid package that includes restrictions on the border with Mexico.

Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul took the leading role in trying to finalize the proposal and build consensus as part of a push for floor action by late March or April.

It is noted that Johnson has not yet decided on this plan and has not undertaken to bring it to the vote, stating that it was first necessary to finalize the government funding legislation.

Extreme right Republicans threaten to remove Johnson from office should he put the foreign aid bill to the vote.

In addition, its adoption requires extensive democratic support, while the far left oppose border restrictions and assistance to Israel.

A bipartisan group of congressmen suggest that they will collect enough signatures for the bill to put it up for vote even without the Speaker's initiative.

The attempts to pass the foreign aid bill have been dragging for months due to the internal scuffles within the GOP. Initially, the Republicans demanded that Congress undertake more stringent measures on the border before promoting the Ukraine aid. But after almost five months of negotiations leading to a conclusion of a bipartisan border security agreement in the Senate, House Speaker Johnson, as well as ex-president Donald Trump's, declared it too weak, thus thwarting progress.

Thus, the Senate rejected the border agreement through the opposition of Trump supporters and approved in February a package of assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan that included no migration restrictions.

However, the speaker of the House of Representatives said he would not put the bill to a vote because it failed to take into account the said restrictions.

At the same time, on Thursday, he suggested he was ready to consider the appropriate measures developed in the House of Representatives.

"The House is actively viewing options on a path forward," Johnson said. "And so, we're getting government funding done, and then we're going to turn to these other priorities."

The foreign aid plan developed by a bipartisan group lays down military assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan worth $66. It also includes humanitarian aid to Palestinians, which is a priority for many Democrats.

The draft would deny the entry of undocumented immigrants into the US until operational control of the border is achieved, while sending migrants to Mexico or their country of origin as they await adjudication of their claims in the United States – a policy known as“remain in Mexico.”

The group also considers other provisions, including seizing frozen Russian assets in the United States and forwarding them to Ukraine.

The possibility of providing part of assistance in the form of a loan is being explored. Donald Trump is the one insisting on this option, as Ukrinform reported earlier.

