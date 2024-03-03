GCC Fms: Al-Dorra Oilfield Entirely Located In Kuwait's Waters

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 3 (KUNA) -- The foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states reaffirmed Sunday that Al-Dorra oilfield is entirely located in Kuwait's territorial waters and the natural wealth in the adjacent submerged divided area between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia belongs solely to both countries.

Wrapping up their 159th regular meeting in Riyadh, the ministers stressed that the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have full right to manipulate the natural resources of the divided zone pursuant to the rules of the international law and the existing bilateral agreements.

No third party has any right to adjacent submerged divided zone, clearly delineated between the Kingdom and Kuwait, according to the final communique of the ministerial meeting.

The GCC foreign ministers renewed congratulations to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his inauguration, expressing confidence that he, thanks to his wise leadership, would enhance Kuwait's effective role in promoting the GCC march towards realization of the noble objectives.

The visits, paid by His Highness the Amir to the sisterly GCC member states following his coronation, reflected the strength of the deep-rooted relations among the leaders and peoples of the GCC states, the communique noted.

Hailing the outcomes of the visits by His Highness the Amir to Saudi Arabia on January 30, Oman on February 6, Bahrain on February 13 and Qatar on February 20, the ministers said the visits signaled a shared commitment by the GCC leaders to work for protecting the security, and ensuring the stability and prosperity of the GCC states.

The ministers paid tribute to Kuwait's late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may Allah have mercy on his soul, recalling his contributions to the prosperity and welfare of the Kuwaiti people, and his role in promoting cooperation among the GCC states and serving the fair causes of the Arab and Muslim nations. (end)

