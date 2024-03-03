Dr Sandesh Lamsal expresses his concern about the unethical use of his Social Media Content

(MENAFN- Online Khabar) The inappropriate use of public figure photos and videos on social media platforms has become a serious concern over the past few years. These platforms have developed into havens for the illicit use of people's images and videos in ways that are insensitive to their rights to privacy and dignity. Misuse can range from friendly sharing to evil intent, which is concerning.



There have been instances where individuals have exploited such content for personal gain or to fulfil dubious motives. It's shocking to see that some have even turned to manipulating photographs using artificial intelligence (AI) for malicious objectives like character assassination. Social media's ease of material sharing has unintentionally made fraud and blackmail cases easier to commit, which has led to severe consequences for the victims.



Dr Lamsal is a Nepalese prominent social media figure and physician who is active on social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, TikTok, and YouTube and has made a strong statement against the unethical usage of the content over these networks. He states that he has witnessed situations where the improper usage of his photos on other people's profiles has resulted in harassment and exploitation, particularly of women.



Dr Lamsal has adopted a proactive approach to combat this kind of usage, encouraging people to ask for permission before utilising any content and to abstain from unethical behaviour when using the internet. He underlines that it is against the nation's cyberspace regulations to use someone else's images or films without consent. He has issued a warning stating if anyone is found guilty of such acts will be subject to severe legal repercussions. In addition, as required by Nepalese law, Dr Lamsal promotes giving appropriate credit to content used on social media sites. He emphasises how crucial it is to get consent, either verbally or in writing, and to give the original creators or owners proper credit. He feels that doing this will discourage fraudulent behaviour on the internet while maintaining ethical values.



Dr Lamsal's verified social media profiles are included on his official website, along with a disclaimer that any other accounts purporting to be connected to him or his team are fraudulent. His message is to report any fake accounts which are misusing his photos and videos, and he stresses the significance of being careful against these types of crimes.



Although Dr Lamsal's efforts are admirable, both individuals and authorities need to collaborate to stop the unethical usage of social media content. Social media users must uphold their right to privacy and follow all legal and moral requirements when sharing or utilising content online. Furthermore, it is essential that authorities strictly enforce cyber laws to discourage and penalise those who engage in online exploitation.



