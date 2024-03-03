Messi Scores His 500Th Goal In National Championships

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Lionel Messi, the star football player of the Argentine national team, scored the 500th goal in the national championships.

The anniversary of the 37-year-old forward took place in the MLS championship match where they won 5:0 against "Orlando City".

The experienced forward scored twice in this match. He scored 474 goals in the Spanish La Liga while playing for Barcelona, ​​and 22 goals in the French Ligue 1 while playing for PSG. Messi has 4 goals in MLS.

It should be noted that Lionel Messi played in 891 matches in all official tournaments and was remembered with 722 goals and 345 assists.