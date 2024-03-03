Messi Scores His 500Th Goal In National Championships

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Lionel Messi, the star football player of the Argentine national
team, scored the 500th goal in the national championships.
The anniversary of the 37-year-old forward took place in the MLS
championship match where they won 5:0 against "Orlando City".
The experienced forward scored twice in this match. He scored
474 goals in the Spanish La Liga while playing for Barcelona, and
22 goals in the French Ligue 1 while playing for PSG. Messi has 4
goals in MLS.
It should be noted that Lionel Messi played in 891 matches in
all official tournaments and was remembered with 722 goals and 345
assists.
