Macron vows to swim in iconic River of Seine

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to swim in the iconic River Seine, flowing through Paris, in an effort to demonstrate its improved cleanliness as the city prepares to host the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in July and August. Macron made the announcement during the official inauguration of the Olympic village, which will accommodate thousands of athletes and staff.



Paris has undertaken an ambitious project to make the Seine swimmable for the first time in a century, with the last sanctioned swimming events occurring during the 1900 Paris Olympics.



Since 1923, due to elevated water pollution levels, swimming in the Seine has been prohibited.



Macron's commitment to taking a dip in the river reflects the city's ongoing efforts to enhance environmental conditions ahead of the international sporting events.



The EUR1.4 billion (USD1.5 billion) plan for the Seine's revitalization includes infrastructure renovations, such as the installation of new underground pipes and pumps. Water quality specialists have reported that concentration levels of bacteria indicators, including Enterococcus and E.coli, have decreased to safe levels for swimming. However, the primary concern remains heavy rainstorms, which can lead to overflow risks when excess rainwater enters the Parisian sewage system, potentially causing pollution in the river.



Macron, responding to a reporter's question about his commitment to swimming in the Seine, expressed confidence in fulfilling the promise but humorously withheld the specific date. The initiative aligns with Paris's broader agenda to showcase environmental sustainability and the city's transformation, emphasizing its commitment to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for athletes and visitors during the upcoming Olympic events.





