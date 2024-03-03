ENEC starts operations at Barakah IV nuclear energy plant

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) announced on Friday the commencement of operations at the fourth station of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. This milestone was confirmed through a statement released by the Abu Dhabi Media Office, marking a significant step forward in the UAE's nuclear energy endeavors.



Operating under the umbrella of ENEC, the subsidiary Nawah Energy Company has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing and maintaining the operational activities of the Barakah plants. The initiation of operational activities at the fourth station reactor signifies the onset of the nuclear fission process, a pivotal stage where heat is generated to drive steam turbines, thereby producing electricity, as outlined in the official statement.



In the forthcoming weeks, the fourth station is slated to be integrated into the UAE's electricity grid, contingent upon reaching a predetermined level of reactor power. Subsequent to this, a series of tests will be conducted in tandem with the progressive elevation of the reactor's power level, ultimately culminating in the attainment of maximum power capacity. Following rigorous testing and calibration processes, commercial operations are expected to commence within the span of several months.



Notably, each Barakah station has been operated with increasing efficiency compared to its predecessor, leveraging insights, knowledge, and experiences gleaned from prior stations. This iterative approach has led to notable time savings in the commissioning process, with the third station becoming operational four months sooner than the second station and five months ahead of the first station. This underscores the strategic advantage of implementing a phased approach to developing multiple stations, facilitating continuous improvement and streamlined operational efficiency.



The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant project stands as the inaugural multi-station nuclear energy initiative in the Arab world to enter the operational phase. Notably, the project has adhered to a meticulously planned timeline, with the commencement of operations at one plant annually since the inception of operations in 2020, underscoring the UAE's commitment to advancing its nuclear energy capabilities with precision and efficacy.

