Number Of Human Remains Found In Mass Grave In Khojaly Reaches 14

The number of human remains found in the mass grave in Khojaly
reached 14, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the
General Prosecutor's Office.
It was reported that investigations are being continued at the
Department of Criminalistics and Information Technologies of the
General Prosecutor's Office regarding the discovery of massive
human remains buried during the excavations carried out as part of
the major restoration and construction works in the center of the
liberated city of Khojaly (near the former carpet factory).
As a result of the inspection and investigation carried out in
the mentioned area, human remains belonging to one more person were
discovered, and with this, the human remains buried in the mass
grave belonged to at least 14 people, they were tortured in various
ways, they were individually and according to the requirements of
the religion they belonged to. it was determined that they should
not be buried in the order.
Currently, in order to fully identify the human remains buried
in the area, the State Commission on Prisoners and Missing,
Hostaged Citizens by the General Prosecutor's Office, the
Forensic-Medical Expertise and Pathological Anatomy Association of
the Ministry of Health, the Public Legal Entity of the Ministry of
Health, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and the
International Committee of the Red Cross ( ICRC) with the
participation of employees of the Azerbaijan Representation, the
bone fragments discovered by inspecting the scene were taken in the
appropriate manner for the purpose of conducting expertise and
laboratory examinations, as well as other necessary procedural
actions were performed.
Further information about the result will be provided to the
public.
