Health Ministry Additional Secretary Arrested

The Additional Secretary of the Health Ministry, Saman Ratnayake, was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over substandard human intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) procurement scam.

He was arrested after the CID recorded a statement from him over the allegations which also involved former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

At least 9 suspects, including former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, have been arrested over the scam.

The Criminal Investigations Department arrested Rambukwella in February after recording a statement from him over the allegations.

The former Minister also filed a fundamental rights petition in court challenging his arrest by the CID.

Rambukwella has demanded a compensation of Rs. 100 million over his arrest. (Colombo Gazette)