(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref"));“The Fate of the Universe is at Stake”: Warns Researcher About Dangers of Artificial Intelligence ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube
Home Travel Lifestyle More
Digital Nomads Real Estate Health Science & Tech Education Entertainment Environment Featured Event Events Money Spiritual Things to Do Top Local Destinations World News TCRN
Search
Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube Paypal
Home Travel
Travel Air France flights to Costa Rica Travel What Precautions to Take if Your Rafting in a River With Crocodiles Travel Ultra-Luxury Cruise Travels Through the Costa Rican Pacific Travel Wellness Tourism: What It Is and What Are Its Characteristics Travel Costa Rica Consolidates Its Tourism Plan as a“State Policy” and Places Sustainability as a“Necessity” Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle Envision Festival 2024 Culture & Lifestyle “Pura Vida City” Will Make San José the Epicenter of Culture, Technology and Entrepreneurship Culture & Lifestyle 74% of Costa Rican Residents with Pets Want More Animal-Friendly Businesses Culture & Lifestyle Creating a Family Abroad: Between Challenges and Opportunities for Expats Culture & Lifestyle How to Create Optimal and Warm Study Spaces at Home More
Digital Nomads Real Estate Health Science & Tech Education Entertainment Environment Featured Event Events Money Spiritual Things to Do Top Local Destinations World News TCRN
More Search Science & Technology Updated: February 28, 2024“The Fate of the Universe is at Stake”: Warns Researcher About Dangers of Artificial Intelligence
Roman V. Yampolskiy, former Elon Musk researcher, also assured that it is quite difficult to keep artificial intelligence under control.
By TCRN STAFF February 28, 202470 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadLocal News TCRN STAFF - February 28, 202431 Purple Points Will Provide Care and Guidance to Women Victims of Violence and Sexual Harassment in Costa Rica Science & Technology TCRN STAFF - February 28, 2024Artificial Intelligence Changes the Game Strategy for Sports Brands Environment TCRN STAFF - February 27, 2024Costa Rican Livestock is a Pillar of the Country's Environmental Sustainability TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!
Last year, several technology experts issued warnings about the potential risks associated with the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), urging a pause to allow for closer analysis and ensure safety in the development of this technology.
Among those raising their voices on this issue is Roman V. Yampolskiy, a renowned specialist in artificial intelligence security, who in the past was supported by Elon Musk, the prominent technology entrepreneur.
Yampolskiy, currently an associate professor of computer science at the University of Louisville, has expressed concern about the potential implications of uncontrolled AI advancement. Consider that these rapid advances could lead us towards dangerous scenarios and, therefore, deserve a deeper analysis. Independent action against humans
In a recent interview with Daily Mail, Yampolskiy shared that he is working on a book exploring the risks associated with advanced AI. He warns that these technologies could evolve to the point of acting independently, even against human interests.
The expert emphasizes the importance of AI being modifiable, transparent and understandable to humans, as a measure to guarantee effective control over its development. However, it recognizes that there are no absolute guarantees that prevent AI from posing a threat to humanity. The most important problem facing humanity
“It is not surprising that many consider this the most important problem facing humanity. The result could be either prosperity or extinction, and the fate of the univers is at stake,” warns Yampolskiy. These words reflect the urgency of responsibly addressing the advancement of AI, considering its possible long-term implications.-
>RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.-
-- Advertisement -
MENAFN03032024000216011060ID1107927047
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.