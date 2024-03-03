Security Beefed Up Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To Kashmir On March 7

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 3 (IANS) Extraordinary security arrangements were put in place throughout Kashmir on Sunday as the Valley gears up to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 7.

This would be PM Modi's first visit to the Valley after article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019. Last time, he visited the Valley in February 2019.

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate/lay foundation stone of various developmental projects in the Valley on March 7.

He will interact with some local beneficiaries of the national flagship programmes during his nearly two-hour long programme at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar city. He will also address a large public gathering at the Bakshi Stadium.

After his arrival at the Srinagar international airport, PM Modi will fly in a helicopter to the Badami Bagh cantonment headquarters of Army's 15 Corps.

He will offer floral tributes at the martyrs memorial inside the Corps headquarters.

The Prime Minister will then travel from Badami Bagh cantonment in a cavalcade to the Bakshi Stadium, the venue of his main programme in the Valley.

A 3-tier security arrangement has been put in place to ensure that the VVIP visit passes off peacefully and the people do not suffer any inconvenience while reaching the venue.

All highrise buildings around the Bakshi Stadium have been taken over by the security forces while drones will provide aerial surveillance in areas around the stadium.

Makeshift check posts have come up at a number of places in Srinagar city and all entry and exit points into the city are being guarded to ensure that anti-national elements are prevented from disturbing peace inside the city.

The entry of officials and the general public into the stadium will be highly regulated to ensure the safety of the Prime Minister and the public inside the stadium.

BJP leaders are expecting a large number of people from different parts of the Valley to join the public gathering at the Bakshi Stadium on March 7.

In consonance with the standing operating procedure (SoP) governing the security of the Prime Minister, all required drills and exercises are being carried out with pinpoint precision to ensure foolproof security during PM Modi's visit.