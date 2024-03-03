Azerbaijani Judokas Win 12 Medals On First Day Of European Cup In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani judokas won 4 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze medals on
the first day of the European Junior Cup held in Antalya, Turkiye,
Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Judo
Federation.
According to the information, Bahadir Feyzullayev (50 kg) and
Nihad Mamishov (55 kg) won gold medals in the boys'
competition.
Gudrat Yusif (55 kg), Mirkhalig Iskanderov (60 kg), Umud
Gurbanov and Kanan Sadigov (both 66 kg) won bronze medals.
Among girls, Khadija Abdullayeva (40 kg) and Vusala Hajiyeva (52
kg) won gold, Leyla Alakbarova (44 kg) and Aysun Mammadova (52 kg)
won silver, Narmin Mammadli (44 kg) and Diana Eldarova (48 kg) won
bronze.
Note that the tournament will end tomorrow.
