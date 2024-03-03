               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Judokas Win 12 Medals On First Day Of European Cup In Turkiye


3/3/2024 12:09:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani judokas won 4 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze medals on the first day of the European Junior Cup held in Antalya, Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

According to the information, Bahadir Feyzullayev (50 kg) and Nihad Mamishov (55 kg) won gold medals in the boys' competition.

Gudrat Yusif (55 kg), Mirkhalig Iskanderov (60 kg), Umud Gurbanov and Kanan Sadigov (both 66 kg) won bronze medals.

Among girls, Khadija Abdullayeva (40 kg) and Vusala Hajiyeva (52 kg) won gold, Leyla Alakbarova (44 kg) and Aysun Mammadova (52 kg) won silver, Narmin Mammadli (44 kg) and Diana Eldarova (48 kg) won bronze.

Note that the tournament will end tomorrow.

