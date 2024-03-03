KP's Will Celebrate 'Herath' In Kashmir Soon: LG

Mahashivratri is celebrated as 'Herath' by the Kashmiri Pandit community.

Speaking at a 'Herath Milan Samaroh' organised by 'Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj' here, the Lt Governor informed the gathering that PM Modi would visit Srinagar on March 7 and requested all those present in the valley to attend his programme.

In the last eight to 10 years under the leadership of Modi, the country has witnessed a change in the political style and work culture, as a result of which the country is moving ahead to become a world leader, Sinha said.

“We have such a government at the Centre which is speaking the same language in Delhi, Jammu and Srinagar. The time has passed when some people used to speak differently at these places.

“There are some things which if spoken creates problems. The prime minister is taking the country and J&K forward and the day is not far when you will celebrate Herath in Kashmir rather than in Jammu,” he said.

The Lt Governor said 'Herath' is an integral part of our rich cultural and spiritual heritage.“May the festival usher in the happiness, prosperity and well-being of all,” he said.

“A new period of renaissance began sometime back. We will regain the lost reputation and emerge as the world leaders. The young generation has to prepare for themselves to fulfil their duties in the new India,” Sinha said.

Extending his felicitations to the people, the Lt Governor appreciated the 'Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj' for working towards the welfare of the people of J&K for over two decades and reconnecting future generations of the community with their roots.

The J&K administration is working with the resolve of 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi', he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now