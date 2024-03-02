B'luru Cafe Blast: Dig Out Truth, Initiate Action On Spreading False News, Siddaramaiah Tells Officials

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 3 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday directed top officials to "dig out the complete truth" in connection with the low-intensity IED blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on Friday noon in which 10 people sustained injuries.

Addressing top officials of the state Home Ministry at a high-level meeting in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah asked the officers to utilise technology effectively and to suppress attempts to misguide people by spreading false news on social media, an official said.

CM Siddaramaiah directed officials to identify the crowded places and increase the patrolling to ensure protection for the people.

He also directed to expedite the investigation into the blast case and to initiate action against the false news being spread on social media to misguide people.

"The Intelligence department must be vigilant and action must be taken against anti-social elements without mercy who spread false news on social media," Siddaramaiah said.

"A separate meeting with the police department will be held in this regard. We have to change according to the times and act swiftly," he added.

Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand and other top officials were present in the meeting.