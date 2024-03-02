Body Of Fourth Victim In Russian Drone Attack Found Under Rubble In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, the body of the fourth victim of a nighttime attack by Russian drones was found under the rubble.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook .

“The fourth body of a dead person was found under the rubble on the first-floor level, and work is underway to unblock it," the post says.

Four people were killed, including a child, and eight people were injured, including one child. Five people were rescued.

Zelensky after Russian drone attack: Ukraine needs more air defense systems

Search operations are ongoing. The State Emergency Service has involved 95 rescuers and 22 units of equipment.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service and dog teams are also working at the scene.

In Odesa and the region, Sunday, March 3, was declared a day of mourning for the victims of the nighttime drone attack.

Photo: State Emergency Service