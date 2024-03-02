Energy Minister Meets Ministers Of Venezuela, Nigeria, Senegal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Energy Affairs, HE Saad Sherida Al Kaabi met in Algiers with HE Pedro Tellechea, the Minister of Petroleum of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela; HE Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, HE Antoine Félix Abdoulaye Diome, the Oil and Energy Minister of the Republic of Senegal.
Energy Minister with Nigerian Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas)
Discussions during the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting, covered energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and the respective countries and means to enhance them, as well as issues related to the Forum.
Energy Minister with Oil and Energy Minister of the Republic of Senegal.
