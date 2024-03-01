Russia Has No Plan To Station Nuclear Weapons In Space: Putin

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MOSCOW, Mac 2 (NNN-TASS) – Russia does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons in space, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, said, at a meeting with the country's security council members yesterday.

“We have already discussed false allegations that are currently being made by some Western officials, about our supposed plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space,” said the Kremlin, citing the president.

In his annual State of the Nation address on Thursday, Putin called such allegations“unfounded” and“fake narratives,” designed by the West to draw Russia into negotiations on terms that only benefit the United States.

The statement came, after a wave of Western media reports claiming U.S. intelligence data has revealed that Russia is working on the development of a nuclear space weapon.– NNN-TASS

