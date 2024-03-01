NATO Fighters Intercept Russian Planes Over Baltic Twice In One Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, French Mirage 2000-5 fighters intercepted two Russian Su-30Ms over the Baltic Sea, and later an An-72.
This was reported by the NATO Air Command on the X network , publishing video and photos, Ukrinform reported.
“Check out how it looks, when 2 French Mirage 2000-5 intercept 2 Russian SU-30-M aircraft over the Baltic Sea yesterday”, the post reads.
It is noted that immediately after that, French aircraft intercepted a Russian An-72 in international space north of Poland.
As reported, in recent weeks, Polish and allied military aircraft have been deployed several times in Poland, including two pairs of Polish and American F-16 fighters in response to massive shelling of Ukrainian territory.
