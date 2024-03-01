$318 Colorado Food Tax Rebate Program: Applications Open Today

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Many low-income Colorado residents will be able to apply for a food tax rebate program starting today. Specifically, the Colorado food tax rebate program is for the residents of Boulder. Eligible families could get up to $318 in a food tax rebate.

Colorado food tax rebate program: who will get it and how much?

Boulder residents will be able to apply for the food tax rebate program starting March 1. Eligible individuals can get $104 in food rebate, while families can get $318. The city launched this year's program on February 15.

To qualify for the Colorado food tax rebate program, individuals must have an annual income of $46,500 or less, while the threshold income for a family of two is $53,150 ($66,400 for a family of four). Further, applicants must be a resident of Boulder in 2023, as well as be 62 years or older, or a person with a disability or a family with children under 18 years old at home.

Even those who don't have a permanent shelter could qualify for a credit and“meet the residency requirement by providing documentation that they are receiving services from a city-recognized homelessness services agency,” the program's website says.

Boulder has been operating the food tax rebate program since 1967 to help low-income city residents save money. Last year, the city distributed almost 1,100 food tax rebates of about $162,000, including 679 rebates to older adults, 267 to families and the remainder to people with disabilities.

It must be noted that those who applied for the food rebate program last year will automatically receive the application for 2024. Others can get the application on the

city's website . Applicants can also fill out a physical application. The last date to submit the application is June 30.

Visit the food tax rebate program webpage or email [email protected] or call 303-441-4261 for more information on the program.

2024 TABOR refunds from Colorado

Separately, eligible Colorado residents can receive the TABOR refund in the spring of 2024. Individual filers can get $800, while taxpayers filing jointly can get $1,600.

Colorado sent a total refund of almost $3 billion last year, resulting in $750 checks for single filers and $1,500 for joint filers. In 2024, it is estimated that the state will send almost $3.7 billion in TABOR refunds.

To qualify for the 2024 TABOR refund, a person needs to submit a 2023 DR 0104 by April 15, 2024. Further, the person needs to be at least 18 years old at the start of the tax year, have no Colorado income tax, and be a resident of Colorado for the entire tax year 2023.

Prior to this year, the TABOR refund has been based on taxpayers' income level, but the new legislation standardizes the payout. This means the payout will be less than usual for taxpayers with higher incomes, while the refund will be higher for those with lower incomes.