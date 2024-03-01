Avanqard Chamber Orchestra Presents Kinokonsert Multimedia Show

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Avanqard Chamber Orchestra has presented a Kinokonsert vocal and instrumental multimedia show.

The multimedia show took place at the Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio in partnership with AzerbaijanFilm and the State Film Fund, Azernews reports.

The concert featured songs and soundtracks from Azerbaijani classical films like "O, bolsin bu olsun", "Evları köndələn yar", "Qızmar şılşın ıldın", "Baladadaşın first love", "Ahməd haradaır", "Bəxt üzüyü", " Papaq", "Ögey ana", "Böyük dayaq", "Dədə Qorqud", "Yuxu", "Şerikli bönü", "Dali Kür", "Görüş", "Babək" in a new arrangement.

The laureates of republican and international competitions, Lala Ibrahimova, Husein Aliyev, Ilaha Murad, Atilla Mamedov, Fagan Alasgarov, Subhan Rustamov, Jalal Isaev, performed under the baton of Ella Mammadova. The concert was accompanied by the orchestra, as well as the Renaissance Choir of Music School No. 3, named after Jovdat Hajieva, under the direction of Mehin Orujov. The performances were accompanied by footage from Azerbaijani films. The host was film actor and producer Ruslan Sabirli.

"The Kinoconcert multimedia show will remain in the memory of the audience for a long time because, in its form and content, it is a bold step, an innovation, and the first in the world of Azerbaijani national art. At the same time, the concert program was presented in the form of a synthesis of arts that reveal more perfect examples and appear to be a great contribution to the revival, dynamics, and advancement of our modern art," said the head of Art-East Media Group, Miralasgar Aslanov.

Media partners of the event are Az,Trend, Day, Milli.