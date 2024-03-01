Avanqard Chamber Orchestra Presents Kinokonsert Multimedia Show

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The Avanqard Chamber Orchestra has presented a Kinokonsert vocal
and instrumental multimedia show.
The multimedia show took place at the Baku Music Academy's Opera
Studio in partnership with AzerbaijanFilm and the State Film Fund, Azernews reports.
The concert featured songs and soundtracks from Azerbaijani
classical films like "O, bolsin bu olsun", "Evları köndələn yar",
"Qızmar şılşın ıldın", "Baladadaşın first love", "Ahməd haradaır",
"Bəxt üzüyü", " Papaq", "Ögey ana", "Böyük dayaq", "Dədə Qorqud",
"Yuxu", "Şerikli bönü", "Dali Kür", "Görüş", "Babək" in a new
arrangement.
The laureates of republican and international competitions, Lala
Ibrahimova, Husein Aliyev, Ilaha Murad, Atilla Mamedov, Fagan
Alasgarov, Subhan Rustamov, Jalal Isaev, performed under the baton
of Ella Mammadova. The concert was accompanied by the orchestra, as
well as the Renaissance Choir of Music School No. 3, named after
Jovdat Hajieva, under the direction of Mehin Orujov. The
performances were accompanied by footage from Azerbaijani films.
The host was film actor and producer Ruslan Sabirli.
"The Kinoconcert multimedia show will remain in the memory of
the audience for a long time because, in its form and content, it
is a bold step, an innovation, and the first in the world of
Azerbaijani national art. At the same time, the concert program was
presented in the form of a synthesis of arts that reveal more
perfect examples and appear to be a great contribution to the
revival, dynamics, and advancement of our modern art," said the
head of Art-East Media Group, Miralasgar Aslanov.
Media partners of the event are Az,Trend, Day,
Milli.
MENAFN01032024000195011045ID1107922745
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.