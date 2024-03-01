Abu Dhabi Airports Receives“Airport Operator Of The Year” Award At Aviation Achievement Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) AD Airports, the leading airport operator in Abu Dhabi, has received the prestigious“Airport Operator of the Year” award at the highly anticipated Aviation Achievement Awards 2024.

This recognition is a testament to the exceptional achievements and progress made by Abu Dhabi Airports between 2023 and 2024, showcasing a period of unprecedented growth and innovation.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports said:“Receiving the“Airport Operator of the Year” is a true reflection of our team's dedication to exceptional airport experience. It's a remarkable accomplishment which not only reinforce the pivotal role of Abu Dhabi Airports in the regional aviation landscape but also position it as a global leader in shaping the future of the travel experience worldwide.”

Abu Dhabi Airports' success is highlighted by the launch of the new state-of-the-art terminal at Zayed International Airport, which has significantly increased the airport's capacity and improved the passenger experience. This achievement demonstrates Abu Dhabi Airports' commitment to setting new standards for airport operations and passenger service.