Kenyan President Is Ready To Work Closely With Azerbaijan In COP29 Organisation

Kenyan President William Ruto said that he is ready to work closely with Azerbaijan in the organisation of COP29, Azernews reports, citing the post shared on COP29's official X account.

Kenyan President said this in his meeting with Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's Ecology and Natural Resources Minister, President of COP29.

The head of state of Kenya wished Azerbaijan success in this matter. They also discussed the importance of working together to address climate change.