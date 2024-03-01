Kenyan President Is Ready To Work Closely With Azerbaijan In COP29 Organisation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
Kenyan President William Ruto said that he is ready to work
closely with Azerbaijan in the organisation of COP29, Azernews reports, citing the post shared on
COP29's official X account.
Kenyan President said this in his meeting with Mukhtar Babayev,
Azerbaijan's Ecology and Natural Resources Minister, President of
COP29.
The head of state of Kenya wished Azerbaijan success in this
matter. They also discussed the importance of working together to
address climate change.
