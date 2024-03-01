               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kenyan President Is Ready To Work Closely With Azerbaijan In COP29 Organisation


3/1/2024 5:12:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Kenyan President William Ruto said that he is ready to work closely with Azerbaijan in the organisation of COP29, Azernews reports, citing the post shared on COP29's official X account.

Kenyan President said this in his meeting with Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's Ecology and Natural Resources Minister, President of COP29.

The head of state of Kenya wished Azerbaijan success in this matter. They also discussed the importance of working together to address climate change.

MENAFN01032024000195011045ID1107921540

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search