Doha Metro, Lusail Tram Release 30-Day Pass For QR120

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Metro & Lusail Tram announced on February 29, 2024, the launch of a new 30-day metro pass offering unlimited rides for just QR120.

Announced via their social media, the transport service invited commuters to take advantage of this cost-effective option.

"Buy your 30-Day MetroPass at any of our stations for only 120 QR and enjoy unlimited rides within the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram network!" the announcement read.

The service clarified that the pass's 30-day validity begins from the initial tap at the gate rather than the purchase date, ensuring users get the full value of their pass.