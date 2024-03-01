Minister Highlights Qatar Endeavours For Education, Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi chaired Qatar's delegation to the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Addressing a ministerial session on the role of education in building human capacities, Al Nuaimi highlighted Qatar's roles in tech investments, encouragement of entrepreneurship, and the promotion of lifelong learning, as well as the attention it gives to critical thinking skills to enhance early-stage students' minds.

In a related context, she explained the role of public-private partnerships to expand the scope of education beyond the classroom.

On the sidelines of the event, Al Nuaimi held meetings with Minister of Education of Saudi Arabia H E Yousef bin Abdullah Al Benyan, Minister of Higher Education of Malaysia H E Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir, and Minister of Education and Technical Education of Egypt H E Dr. Reda Al Sayyed Hegazy. The meetings discussed cooperation in education, higher education and scientific research. Bringing together over 250 speakers in diverse sessions, including dialogue sessions, interactive workshops, and presentations, the HCI initiative aimed to enhance preparedness for the future and promote adaptation and flexibility. The event will feature the announcement of significant partnerships and projects involving government bodies, private sector companies, the non-profit sector, and several global organisations.