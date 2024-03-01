Al Khater And Turkiye's Deputy Ministers Discuss Bilateral Relations, Gaza Situation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Antalya: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met here yesterday with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye H E Yasin Ekrem Serim and Deputy Minister of Interior of the Republic of Turkiye H E Munir Karaloglu, on the sidelines of the 3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Strip, and for the two countries to cooperate in bringing relief aid into Gaza.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation stressed that bringing humanitarian aid into Gaza represents a top priority for the State of Qatar, in light of the blatant violations and collective punishment of civilians in the Strip. She noted that there are indicators of the beginning of a real famine in northern Gaza, caused by the siege, bombing, and inaction.

She indicated that the State of Qatar is continuing its mediation efforts with its partners to achieve calm in Gaza, voicing its hope to reach an agreement to stop the fighting before Ramadan. She expressed the State of Qatar's aspiration to continue its close cooperation with the Republic of Turkiye, especially in the fields of development and humanitarian aid.

For his part, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye stressed the necessity of ensuring the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, especially before and during Ramadan.